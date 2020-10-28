Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $289,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

