Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $327,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

ITA opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

