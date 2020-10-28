Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,265,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 289,822 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 196,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

NYSE CNI opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $112.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.