Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

