Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 130.6% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

