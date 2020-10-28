Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 449.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 282.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,597,000 after purchasing an additional 379,428 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

