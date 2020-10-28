Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Shares of NSC opened at $203.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

