Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,925,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,401,000 after purchasing an additional 289,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,503,000 after acquiring an additional 167,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,976,000 after acquiring an additional 168,831 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 867,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after acquiring an additional 313,950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

