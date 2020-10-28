Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Invests $235,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

