Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

