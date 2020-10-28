Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after buying an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $504,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $155.24 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. 140166 reduced their price target on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

