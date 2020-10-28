Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth $361,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 42.2% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on V.F. from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on V.F. from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 upped their target price on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.32.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

