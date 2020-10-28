Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $236.16 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.08.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

