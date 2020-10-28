Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 131.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Ventas by 289.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $65.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

