Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 83,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 243,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

