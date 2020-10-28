Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

