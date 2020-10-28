Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

Amgen stock opened at $223.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.72 and its 200 day moving average is $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

