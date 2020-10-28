Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 6,535 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,654 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 64.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 50.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

