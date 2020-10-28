Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.35.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

