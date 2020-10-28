Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,249. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

