Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Stake in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 16,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. 31.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bank of the James Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

