Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.6% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

