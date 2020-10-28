Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 1.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

NYSE D opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

