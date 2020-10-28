Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock worth $6,611,514 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

