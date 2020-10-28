Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after buying an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44,300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,786,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,643 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,897,000 after purchasing an additional 984,374 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,116,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.