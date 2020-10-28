Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 3,214 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,354,000 after purchasing an additional 150,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

