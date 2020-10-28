Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.79.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $298.88 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.31 and a 200 day moving average of $273.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

