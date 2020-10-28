Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 435 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after buying an additional 91,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,379,000 after buying an additional 82,137 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 41,190.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,805,000 after buying an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $331.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.10 and a 200-day moving average of $274.60.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

