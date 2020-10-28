Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 731 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $339.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.69 and its 200 day moving average is $319.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

