Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 8,150 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.12.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

