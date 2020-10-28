Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $282.66 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.34 and its 200-day moving average is $254.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

