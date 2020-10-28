Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Comcast by 21.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,361,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,302 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 48.7% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 432,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 141,506 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.