PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (PFB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$31.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.40 million.

TSE PFB opened at C$17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.53. PFB Co. has a 1 year low of C$8.02 and a 1 year high of C$17.48.

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) Company Profile

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

