Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $2,087,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.