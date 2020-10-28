Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNFP. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

PNFP stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

