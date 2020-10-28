Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 5.3% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 905,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 45,973 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High by 0.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 667,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High by 6.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 381,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 8.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 241,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High during the first quarter worth approximately $2,006,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High alerts:

Shares of MAV opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

About Pioneer Municipal High

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.