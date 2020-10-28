Piper Sandler Comments on United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of UCBI opened at $20.61 on Monday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 56.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 43.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

