Piper Sandler Increases 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Price Target to $44.00

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.83% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $866.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. Analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

