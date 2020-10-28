Piper Sandler Increases Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Price Target to $20.00

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

ESQ stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

