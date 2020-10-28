Piper Sandler Raises Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $86.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OMCL. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 10,295.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97,154 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,387 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 247,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 78,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,982 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.