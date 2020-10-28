Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Bank of Princeton’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of BPRN opened at $19.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $132.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.51.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 19.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

