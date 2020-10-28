Plantronics (PLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.03 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plantronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plantronics stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $740.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Plantronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other Plantronics news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

