Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upped their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $366.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.66. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $371.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 8.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,428,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 11.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Pool by 402.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $269,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $702,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,103.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,536 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.59, for a total value of $2,821,916.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,378.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,532 shares of company stock valued at $7,412,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

