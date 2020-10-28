PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

PCH stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.54 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

