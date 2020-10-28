Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.10. 769,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,489,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $766.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. The company had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $39,985.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,640.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $44,234.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,232.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precigen during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 115.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 30.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

