Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Down 7%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares dropped 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 722,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 615,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

DTIL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $337.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 81.82% and a negative net margin of 519.93%. Analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 80,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

