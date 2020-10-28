Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PBH. Desjardins upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

PBH stock opened at C$96.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$97.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.37. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$62.79 and a 12-month high of C$102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$862.60 million.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

