Pretium Resources (PVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$230.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$205.15 million.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

TSE PVG opened at C$16.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, Senior Officer David William Prins sold 57,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$966,647.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,352 shares in the company, valued at C$457,434.85.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.