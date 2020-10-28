Pretium Resources (PVG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. On average, analysts expect Pretium Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PVG shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

