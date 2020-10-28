PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PRGX. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:PRGX opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRGX Global will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PRGX Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PRGX Global by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PRGX Global by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

